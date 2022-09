NC State coach Dave Doeren said his No. 10-ranked Wolfpack playing at No. 5-ranked Clemson is the biggest game of his coaching tenure in Raleigh on Monday.

NC State plays at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Both teams are 4-0 and NC State won the matchup last year in double overtime in Raleigh.

Doeren emphasized during his weekly press conference that it was important for the players to not be on their phones reading about how big the game is, but working toward playing it and enjoying the process this week.

