NC State coach Dave Doeren noted that not only did the Wolfpack players dominate Wake Forest at various times, but they had fun doing it.

The combination of playing well, having a packed Carter-Finley Stadium and seeing the Demon Deacons struggle made for a near-perfect performance last Saturday.

Doeren and the Wolfpack turn their attention to playing a struggling Boston College squad on Senior Day on Saturday. Doeren figures about 30 players will celebrate Senior Day with some waiting until the future to see if they'll use their final year of eligibility. That isn't all that unusual, as star NC State senior kicker Christopher Dunn is going through his second Senior Day.

