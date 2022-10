NC State coach Dave Doeren expects a battle Saturday night with Wake Forest coming to town.

Doeren repeated his respect for what coach Dave Clawson has done with the Demon Deacons' program, and the play of veteran quarterback Sam Hartman of Charlotte, N.C.

Doeren also talked about the changes in his own program, starting with the play of freshman quarterback MJ Morris, and the season-ending loss to junior defensive end Savion Jackson. Doeren is also hopeful that sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye will return from his ankle injury.

Click below to watch the videos: