NC State coach Dave Doeren was frustrated over a few key plays against Clemson on Saturday, but also was encouraged in some ways.

Doeren pointed out that for the first time in his 10-year coaching tenure at NC State that the Wolfpack have earned respect, evidenced by only falling four spots to No. 14 in the country in The Associated Press top 25 poll.

Doeren credited Clemson, but also knows there was a handful of key plays that could have had a different happier ending. Getting back on track against Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network will be the key to this week's practices.

Click below to watch the videos: