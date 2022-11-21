Videos: NC State coach Dave Doeren has challenging last week
NC State coach Dave Doeren had one of his toughest weeks outside of the COVID year.
It started with the pass interference call that went against NC State in the loss at Boston College. Then the Wolfpack lost several players to injury. Doeren and the staff also called the police on disgruntled former player Joseph Boletepeli, which combined with the shootings at Virginia made for a tenuous situation.
After all of that, NC State fell 25-10 at Louisville last Saturday. Doeren wouldn't comment on if any of the injured players would return this week, but he knows slowing down North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and the Tar Heels offense will be a top priority.
NC State returns to action at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Friday on ABC.
Click below to watch the video:
