NC State coach Dave Doeren was visibly shaken during his press conference Monday in talking about the tragedy at Virginia over the last 24 hours.

Virginia had three football players killed by a former Cavaliers running back, Christopher Jones, who was caught Monday morning. Two other individuals, whose names have not been released, are in the hospital.

Doeren discussed the Virginia tragedy, and also looked back at the Boston College loss, lamenting that the pass interference call on fourth and six against outside linebacker Drake Thomas, calling it "perfect" defense.

NC State returns to action at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

