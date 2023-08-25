NC State coach Dave Doeren sees a blend of new and old within his program going into season opener at Connecticut next Thursday.

Doeren has welcomed a variety of newcomers — freshman, junior college transfers and four-year school transfers. He also has new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who will also coach the tight ends and inside wide receivers, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Doeren expects redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper to miss a week, and jack of all trades offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo is also out with an injury. Otherwise, the Wolfpack appear to be healthy.

Click below to watch the videos: