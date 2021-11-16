Videos: Kevin Keatts, players discuss Central Connecticut State win

NC State coach Kevin Keatts admitted his team came out flat against Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.

NCSU redshirt sophomore forward Dereon Seabron sparked the Wolfpack with 24 points and nine rebounds in a 79-65 victory over CCSU in Uncasville, Conn.

Keatts, Seabron and freshman point guard Breon Pass met with the media after the win. Click below to watch the videos.