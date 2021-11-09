Videos: Derrek Pitts Jr., Devon Betty discuss Wake Forest game

NC State's defense knows it will be challenged Saturday by an explosive Wake Forest offense.

NC State graduate senior cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. especially pointed out how both teams lead the ACC on third downs respectively for offense and defense.

NC State is third in the country on third down, with opposing offenses going 36 of 136 for 26.5 percent. Wake Forest's offense is seventh in the country, due to going 69 of 139 for 49.6 percent.

NCSU freshman outside linebacker Devon Betty also talked about staying ready, after not playing a defensive snap against Louisville, but then starting the next week at Florida State.

