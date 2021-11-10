Videos: Christopher Toudle, C.J. Riley emerging in key roles

NC State's offense needed different players to step up against Florida State, and both senior wide receiver C.J. Riley and redshirt freshman H-back Christopher Toudle were ready.

Toudle came though with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 28-14 win . Riley arguably had his best game of the season with three grabs for 77 yards and a 62-yard touchdown at the Seminoles.

The 6-4, 240-pound Toudle, who played wide receiver a year ago, has 15 receptions for 155 yards and three scores, after scant playing time in 2020. The 6-4, 230-pound Riley started his NCSU career in 2017. He has 11 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

