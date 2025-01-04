Video: Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, players feed off energy

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest players Juke Harris and Tre'Von Spillers credited the energy from its home crowd at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
WFU coach Steve Forbes credited his players ability to force turnovers (13), keep the Wolfpack off the offensive boards and not give up fastbreak opportunities. NC State had nine offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points, and 10 fastbreak points.
Harris broke out for 17 points and five rebounds, and Spillers chipped in 12 points, five boards and four blocks.
