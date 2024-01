NC State was hot from the outside and centers Ben Middlebrooks and D.J. Burns went to work inside for a combined 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists (all from Burns) to deliver a 76-60 win over visiting Virginia on Saturday.

NC State made 10 three-pointers from the perimeter and that kind of inside-outside balance left UVA coach Tony Bennett to say it was tough to pick the poison in the loss.

Virginia also has been befuddled losing on the road by a combined 61 points against Memphis, Notre Dame and NC State, which Bennett also discussed.

Click below to watch the video: