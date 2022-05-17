Video: Tosin Babalade vs. DL at RCS Philadelphia
COATESVILLE, Pa. — NC State was able to offer Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic junior left tackle Tosin Babalade last week.
Babalade competed in the Rivals Camps Series this past weekend. Here is part one, which focuses on the top offensive linemen in one-on-ones against the defensive linemen.
Featured prospects:
Click below to watch Babalade in action, with his part of the video starting at the 1:40 mark.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook: