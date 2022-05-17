Video: Tosin Babalade vs. DL at RCS Philadelphia

COATESVILLE, Pa. — NC State was able to offer Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic junior left tackle Tosin Babalade last week.

Babalade competed in the Rivals Camps Series this past weekend. Here is part one, which focuses on the top offensive linemen in one-on-ones against the defensive linemen.

Featured prospects:

Samson Okunlola

Jordan Seaton

John Stone

Tosin Babalade

Anwar O'Neal

Eric King

Jaelyne Matthews

Cole Evans

Click below to watch Babalade in action, with his part of the video starting at the 1:40 mark.