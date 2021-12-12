 NC State stars Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith understood how close they were to pulling off the major upset Sunday.
Video: Terquavion Smith, Dereon Seabron postgame

NC State stars Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith understood how close they were to pulling off the major upset Sunday against No. 1-ranked Purdue.

Smith finished with 21 points and Seabron had 18 points and six rebounds, but the Wolfpack fell 82-72 in overtime against the Boilermakers.

Click below to watch their press conference:

