{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 14:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video spotlight: Five-star junior guard Jaden Springer

Krysten Peek
Special for TheWolfpacker.com
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Charlotte, N.C., native has thrived at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and recently played in the City of Palms Tournament.

The Rivals.com's No. 10-ranked overall player in the class of 2020 has been offered by NC State and will be a priority for the Wolfpack. He shares some insights into his recruitment, plus highlights of his recent play.

Click below to watch Springer in action and his video interview:

