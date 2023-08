NC State senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane has been through the battles, but wants his last year to be a good one.

Lesane hopes to thrive in the Wolfpack's new offense, and he's making his body is ready after battling 90-plus degree weather this month. NC State is desperate to find some playmakers at wide receiver, and Lesane hopes to fulfill that role. He was also named a co-captain on Tuesday.

Click below to watch Lesane's press conference.