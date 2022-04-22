Video: Running plays from NC State's spring game

Here are the running plays from NC State's spring game April 9.

The Red squad had 17 carries for 53 yards and score. Sophomore Demi Sumo-Karngbaye had six carries for 25 yards and junior Jordan Houston had five carries for 23 yards and a score.

NC State’s White team rushed 18 times for 16 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Michael Allen had 10 carries for 19 yards and a touchdown to lead the way.

