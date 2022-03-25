 FORT MILL, S.C. — Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior running back Daylan Smothers was able to show off skills.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-25 08:07:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Running back Daylan Smothers shows out

David Berry
Rivals.com

FORT MILL, S.C. — Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior running back Daylan Smothers was able to show off his pass-catching skills at the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford High.

Click below to watch the video of the one-on-one battles:

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}