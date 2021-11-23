Video: Rivals.com's Jamie Shaws talks NC State targets

Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw breaks down some NC State targets in the classes of 2023 and 2024.

Click below to get his expertise on junior guard Robert Dillingham and junior post player Brandon White, who are both North Carolina natives at Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy, and have NC State offers.

Shaw also discusses top in-state sophomores Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High and Paul McNeill of Richmond County in Rockingham, N.C.

Click below to watch the video:



