Published Jan 25, 2025
Video reel: Paul McNeil, Jayden Taylor, Marcus Hill
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State was in a familiar position and had a similar result Saturday against Southern Methodist.

NC State lost 63-57 to ACC newcomer SMU, and the Wolfpack dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. The Mustangs improved to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the league.

NC State rallied from being down 15 points with 11:50 left in the game, and had it at 65-55 with 3:21 left, but couldn’t get over the hump. NCSU made one field goal over the last 5:40 of the game.

NC State senior guards Marcus Hill and Jayden Taylor, and freshman wing Paul McNeil talked about the game. Hill had a team-high 14 points, Taylor had 11 and McNeil had a career-high eight points in 15 minutes of action.

Click below to watch their interviews:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

