Video reel: Paul McNeil from this spring/summer

NC State prioritized junior small forward Paul McNeil of Rockingham, N.C., throughout the spring and summer.

Whenever McNeil played during the various evaluation periods, the Wolfpack coaching staff was seemingly there, whether with Garner Road 16s traveling team of Rockingham Richmond County during the June periods.

McNeil, who is now attending Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., was able to unofficially visit NC State last June.

