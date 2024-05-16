Video reel: NC State targets at Josh Level Classic
GREENSBORO — NC State senior signee Paul McNeil was able to play in his first Josh Level Classic on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High.
The Wolfpack are also recruiting or evaluating a handful of other prospects, including Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior small forward Jackson Keith and Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange sophomore wing Cole Cloer, who both have NCSU offers.
NC State signee
Offered prospects
Potential targets
