NC State's offense will look dramatically difference if Saturday's spring game is any indication.

Multiple players came through with "explosive plays" highlighted by Wake Forest junior wide receiver transfer Wesley Grimes scoring on a 91-yard touchdown catch. Ohio State redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers topped 130 receiving yards, and UConn junior tight end Justin Joly showed he will be a factor in the passing game.

Making things go were Coastal Carolina senior quarterback transfer Grayson McCall and freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey, who just enrolled this past Saturday. McCall smoothy got the Wolfpack into and of plays, and Bailey showed his long-range potential both with his big right arm and his wheels.

"It was nice to have the weather to showcase that too," said NCSU coach Dave Doeren on the various offensive weapons. "We are excited about who we have recruited and the guys that we have developed here. There is a lot of work to do still. It was a good day of catching and throwing the football.

"It's a lot different when you aren't just trying to get KC [sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion] the ball."

There is also an extra added "air of energy" with all the winning happening among the NCSU teams, with both the men's and women's basketball squads making the Final Four this weekend.

"It isn't just the Final Four, but our whole athletic department with what is going on," Doeren said. "It started with wrestling and swimming and diving and gymnastics and both basketball's winning and getting into the Final Four.

"[Women's basketball] Coach [Wes] Moore and his team had an incredible season. We are all pulling for [men's basketball] Coach [Kevin] Keatts and his team tonight. We are excited for them."

Click below to watch the various videos after the game: