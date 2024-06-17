Florida slugger Jac Caglianone hit a three-run homer with two outs in the second inning against NC State on Monday at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Caglianone's homer gave the Gators a 4-1 lead and despite a stellar seven-inning relief appearance by NCSU's Logan Whitaker, and two-run homer by Alec Markarewicz, it wasn't enough in a 5-4 loss. NC State finished the year 38-23 in earning its fourth trip to the CWS, and third under veteran coach Elliott Avent.

Florida left fielder Tyler Shelnut stretched UF's lead to 5-3 with a solo homer to left field in the fifth inning against Whitaker, which proved to be the winning run.

