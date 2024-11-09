Video reel: NC State's Cedrick Bailey, Tamarcus Cooley disappointed by loss

NC State’s offense struggled to get rhythm in falling 29-19 to Duke on Senior Day on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey was sacked twice and went 16-of-39 passing for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 36 yards, and he was “hurried” seven times.

Bailey talked to the medial following the loss on Zoom following the game. Also talking to the media was redshirt freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley, who had eight tackles, half a tackle for loss and a big forced fumble, which he returned 70 yards and set up a field goal to make it 12-9 at halftime, with the Blue Devils winning.

NC State fell to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC, and play at Georgia Tech on Nov. 21.

Click below to watch Bailey and Cooley's postgame interviews: