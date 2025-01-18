Video reel: NC State's Ben Middlebrooks, Jayden Taylor after Cal loss

NC State has experience with tough times during a basketball season, but falling 65-62 to California on Saturday will test the spirit of the Wolfpack players.
NC State dropped to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, and will have seven days to think about what needs to improve. The Wolfpack host SMU on Jan. 25 for their next game.
NC State seniors Ben Middlebrooks, a center, and shooting guard Jayden Taylor understand the task at hand. Taylor had a game-high 18 points and five rebounds in the loss to the Bears. He made the lone three-pointer in 12 attempts.
Middlebrooks added 11 points, four rebounds and one block in 23 minutes of action.
