Jan 18, 2025
Video reel: NC State's Ben Middlebrooks, Jayden Taylor after Cal loss
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has experience with tough times during a basketball season, but falling 65-62 to California on Saturday will test the spirit of the Wolfpack players.

NC State dropped to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, and will have seven days to think about what needs to improve. The Wolfpack host SMU on Jan. 25 for their next game.

NC State seniors Ben Middlebrooks, a center, and shooting guard Jayden Taylor understand the task at hand. Taylor had a game-high 18 points and five rebounds in the loss to the Bears. He made the lone three-pointer in 12 attempts.

Middlebrooks added 11 points, four rebounds and one block in 23 minutes of action.

Click below to watch their interviews:

