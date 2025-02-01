Video reel: NC State's Ben Middlebrooks, Dontrez Styles seeing deja vu

NC State senior forward Dontrez Styles did everything he could Saturday to defeat Clemson, but he needed help.
Styles scored 24 points and went 6 of 8 on three-pointers, but the Tigers pulled out a 68-58 win at the Lenovo Center. Styles has combined to go 16 of 26 from the field and 10 of 14 on three-pointers for 42 points between the Clemson game and playing at Duke on Monday.
The problem for NC State was nobody else scored more than eight points. NCSU senior center Ben Middlebrooks, who played his first two years at Clemson, ran into foul trouble in what could be his last game against his former team. He finished with four points, six rebounds and three blocks in 27 foul-plagued minutes.
Click below to watch Styles and Middlebrooks’ interviews:
