Video reel: NC State power forward Greg Gantt

It’s hard to know what is missing with NC State junior power forward Greg Gantt.

That is because Gantt suffered separate sports hernia and knee injuries and is redshirting at NC State this season.

The 6-8, 215-pound Gantt was ranked No. 55 overall in the country at Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian High in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com. That is the same school former NC State point guard Dennis Smith attended.

Gantt averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game his senior year. He played with Duke small forward Joey Baker and Arkansas forward Au’Diese Toney on a powerful squad. Gantt was also valedictorian of his class.

NC State offered Gantt during the spring of his junior year, but he elected to sign with Providence. He played in 53 games (12 stars) for the Friars, but never got untracked. He averaged 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during his two years in Rhode Island under coach Ed Cooley.

Providence is now 24-3 and first in the Big East, while Gantt is just getting back on the court at NC State.

“I was just talking to the coaches this morning, the frontcourt we thought we would have, we just never had,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said Monday. “We’ve thrown him into practice. He is starting to get better.”

Keatts said Gantt has had to go through a “healing process” since late summer.

“Through that process, he put on some extra weight, which was certainly not his playing weight,” Keatts said. “He is getting back in shape and worked out this morning.

“He was really good in practice. He obviously won’t play this year, but he’ll be ready to go next year.”