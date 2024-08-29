Advertisement

Published Aug 29, 2024
Video reel: NC State players react to defeating Western Carolina
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State scored 21 straight points to rally to a 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday to open the season.

Various Wolfpack players met with the media following the win at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion had nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He was the favorite target for senior quarterback Grayson McCall, who went 26-of-40 passing for 318 yards and three scores, plus one interception. He added five carries for 16 yards.

On defense, senior defensive end Davin Vann had three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. Backup middle linebacker Jayland Parker, a redshirt junior, replaced Caden Fordham and had seven tackles for the Wolfpack. Fordham was ejected for targeting early in the contest.

Concepcion, McCall, Vann and Parker did Zoom calls with the media following the win. Click below on their interviews.

