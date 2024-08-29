in other news
NC State football commitments in action — Week 1
Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.
NC State's fall camp in soundbites
NC State is done with "talking season," but that doesn't mean that some fun and emotional things weren't said.
Three North Carolina natives in top 60 for 2027
The class of 2027 is going to have intense competition among numerous players for the top spot.
NC State positional coaches break down their groups
NC State has had several positional coaches and both coordinators address the media during fall camp.
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 28
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
in other news
NC State football commitments in action — Week 1
Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.
NC State's fall camp in soundbites
NC State is done with "talking season," but that doesn't mean that some fun and emotional things weren't said.
Three North Carolina natives in top 60 for 2027
The class of 2027 is going to have intense competition among numerous players for the top spot.
NC State scored 21 straight points to rally to a 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday to open the season.
Various Wolfpack players met with the media following the win at Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion had nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He was the favorite target for senior quarterback Grayson McCall, who went 26-of-40 passing for 318 yards and three scores, plus one interception. He added five carries for 16 yards.
On defense, senior defensive end Davin Vann had three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. Backup middle linebacker Jayland Parker, a redshirt junior, replaced Caden Fordham and had seven tackles for the Wolfpack. Fordham was ejected for targeting early in the contest.
Concepcion, McCall, Vann and Parker did Zoom calls with the media following the win. Click below on their interviews.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- DT