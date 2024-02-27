Video reel: NC State players excited about new-look Wolfpack
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall admitted it was a little different seeing a No. 2 jersey after being No. 10 for the last 8-9 years.
McCall, the Coastal Carolina transfer, had his first practice at NC State on Tuesday. McCall was one of five players NC State selected to talk to the media following practice.
NC State redshirt junior Sean Brown discussed making the change from safety to outside linebacker this spring. Defensive teammate, senior defensive end Davin Vann, returned to play for the Wolfpack after getting a later-round ground following the end of the season.
Maryland senior cornerback Corey Coley, like McCall, a transfer, is expecting a new transition.
NCSU redshirt junior wide receiver Dacari Collins was a newcomer last year, and he sees the difference in being a returning player this season.
Click below to watch the various interviews:
