NC State senior offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo had his future altered after he tore his ACL last August.

The Oregon transfer figured he'd play his last year of college football, earn a second degree in Dec. 2023, and ride off to the next chapter in his life.

Jaramillo, who had suffered the same injury in 2019 while at Oregon, attacked his rehabilitation, often to 1980s hair band metal groups, and received his expected waiver from the NCAA. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2018 can play every position on the offensive line and has played in 23 career games.

Jaramillo was joined Thursday by a trio of younger players, who are expected to have bigger roles this season. Junior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland, sophomore tight end Javonte Vereen and sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse talked about how the experience gained in 2023 will help them this upcoming year.

Click below to watch the various interviews: