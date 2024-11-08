Published Nov 8, 2024
Video reel: NC State coach Kevin Keatts pleased with win over 'scrappy' foe
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew that Presbyterian would be tougher than expected Friday.

NC State had to weather the 1-2 punch of Presbyterian sophomore point guard Kory Mincy and senior wing Kobe Stewart, who combined for 48 points. NC State held steady with four players in double figures led by senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor's 19 points.

Senior center Ben Middlebrooks also was a burst of energy with 16 points in just 19 minutes of action.

NC State improved to 2-0 and will play Coastal Carolina, who has a first-year coach, on Nov. 13 at the Lenovo Center.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

