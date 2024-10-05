Video reel: NC State CB Aydan White, RG Timothy McKay

NC State seniors Aydan White and Timothy McKay have had some tough defeats over the years.
NC State lost 34-30 to Wake Forest on Saturday, with the Demon Deacons rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
White had a team-high nine tackles and had two passes broken up at cornerback for the Wolfpack. McKay played right guard and the offensive line allowed one sack, passed for 314 yards and two scores and the Wolfpack rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Click below to watch McKay and White following the game.
