Video reel: Lex Thomas, other targets in action
The Wolfpack Central went to Fayetteville, N.C., Clinton, N.C., and Wake Forest, N.C., on Friday and Saturday to watch five scrimmages.
NC State senior quarterback commit Lex Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage was the headliner, along with some potential recruits. NC State could also try to flip two former targets, with New Bern (N.C.) High senior defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr. expected to officially visit in early September.
Current commit
Potential junior target
Recruits currently committed to other colleges
Up-and-coming prospects
