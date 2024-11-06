Video reel: Davin Vann, Timothy McKay talk Senior Day

NC State seniors Davin Vann and Timothy McKay will both play their last game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Vann has been a three-year starter at defensive end, and McKay has started three years between right tackle and right guard. The 5-4 NC State tries to become bowl eligible against Duke at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vann is sixth on the Wolfpack with 33 tackles, and leads the team with 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. The forced fumbles leads the country going into Saturday’s game against Duke, and he’s one away from setting a school record. The team captain from Cary (N.C.) High has 136 career tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 51 games (38 starts).

McKay has a Pro Football Focus grade of 68.0, which includes 67.8 on pass blocking and 68.9 percent on run blocking. The six-time ACC academic honor roll honoree has already earned his degree in business administration in Dec. 22, and Master’s of marketing analytics during the fall of 2023.

McKay has allowed three sacks this season in 546 plays. The former Raleigh Wakefield High standout has started 31 of 53 games after arriving to NC State at 16 years old in Jan. 2019.

Click below to watch their interviews from Wednesday.