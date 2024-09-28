Video reel: Wolfpack play with an edge, create turnovers
NC State relied on its defense with redshirt junior linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham, senior defensive end Davin Vann and senior safety Donovan Kaufman leading the way.
Kaufman and Fordham were joined by freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey following NC State’s 24-17 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Wolfpack created four turnovers and didn't have one.
Fordham had a team-high 14 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in the victory.
Kaufman added four tackles and came through with a big sack and forced fumble, that he recovered for a touchdown in the win. He also added a pass breakup.
Bailey went 13-of-20 passing for 108 yards and one touchdown, and added 10 carries for 22 yards and a score. He was praised for not turning the football over.
Click below to watch the press conferences:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE