NC State relied on its defense with redshirt junior linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham, senior defensive end Davin Vann and senior safety Donovan Kaufman leading the way.

Kaufman and Fordham were joined by freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey following NC State’s 24-17 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Wolfpack created four turnovers and didn't have one.

Fordham had a team-high 14 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in the victory.

Kaufman added four tackles and came through with a big sack and forced fumble, that he recovered for a touchdown in the win. He also added a pass breakup.

Bailey went 13-of-20 passing for 108 yards and one touchdown, and added 10 carries for 22 yards and a score. He was praised for not turning the football over.

Click below to watch the press conferences: