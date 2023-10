NC State quarterback MJ Morris was excited after his first start in a win against Marshall last week, but then he went through a difficult time at Duke.

Morris went 24-of-40 passing for 193 yards and an interception, and rushed 14 times for 38 yards as the Wolfpack fell 24-3 to No. 17-ranked Duke. The offense failed to get into any kind of rhythm and NC State fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

