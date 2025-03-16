Wolfpack newsstand — March 17

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer —Death to quadrants: North Carolina benefits as NCAA looks past archaic selection system
Charlotte Observer — Home cooking: Where NC State, Duke, UNC landed in the NCAA women’s tournament bracket
Fayetteville Observer — NC State women’s basketball to face Vermont to open March Madness in 2025 NCAA Tournament
Winston-Salem Journal — Four schools from the state of North Carolina heading to NCAA Tournament
Technician — Wolfpack baseball goes 1-1 in doubleheader against Virginia Tech, wins series
Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis reaches program-high ranking, sweeps Florida State, Miami
Technician — NC State softball sweeps doubleheader for series win over Notre Dame
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Picked as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament Spokane Region; Will Host First Two Rounds
GoPack.com — #5 Wolfpack Strikes Down the Hurricanes 4-0 Sunday Afternoon
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Takes Series from Hokies; Splits Doubleheader
