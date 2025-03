Ki’anthony Cotton’s fire and versatility helped lead West Charlotte (N.C.) High to the NCHSAA 3A title.

West Charlotte topped Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First at Carter-Finley Stadium on Dec. 21. Cotton caught four passes for 51 yards, rushed once for six yards and was credited with seven tackles and two passes defended.

Cotton’s shining moment was on one series where he got tested with his pass defense skills, and also delivered a jarring hit.