Video: QB Lex Thomas, WR Noah Rogers at Rivals Camp

Click below to watch the video:

FORT MILLS, S.C. — Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High junior quarterback Lex Thomas , a NC State commit, and Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers compete at Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at Fort Mills (S.C.) Nation Ford High.

