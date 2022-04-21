Video: Punts and kicks from NC State's spring game
Here are some of the punts and kicks from NC State's spring game April 9.
Kicker Christopher Dunn made field goals from 53 yards, 35 and 29, and also four extra points. Collin Smith had a pair of extra points and former kicker Ian Williams had one.
Punter Shane McDonough had six punts for an averaged of 41.3 yards for the White team, and he had a 62-yard punt for the Red squad. Caden Noonkester averaged 41.5 yards on four punts for the White team.
