Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel was proud of how his defense stepped up in Friday's 68-60 win over NC State on Friday at PNC Arena.

The Panthers improved to 6-3 overall and the Wolfpack fell to 7-2 in the ACC opener for both teams. NC State simply couldn't buy a three-pointer at various points in the game, going 6 of 27 from beyond the arc.

