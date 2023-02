NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson expected to be training for the NFL Combine at this time of the calendar.

Wilson reversed course shortly after NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Now, he'll be a senior leader on a defense that has a good nucleus coming back, but will be breaking in a few new faces and develop depth.

NC State redshirt junior C.J. Clark is also going through some changes, moving from defensive end to nose tackle, which he's played in the past.

