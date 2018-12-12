Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

A pair of NC State senior commits were able to test their pass rush skills Tuesday at a Shrine Bowl practice.

Senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris, who is ranked No. 149 overall in the country by Rivals.com, won the majority of his one-on-one matchups. The 6-4, 295-pounder from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High is ranked No. 6 in the state and is listed as the No. 6 defensive tackle nationally. Harris picked NC State over North Carolina, among others, July 9.

Clayton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Savion Jackson had some quality battles Tuesday. The 6-3, 245-pound pound Jackson, who picked NC State over South Carolina on June 13, 2018, is ranked No. 120 overall in the country. The strongside defensive end prospect is No. 9 nationally at his position.



