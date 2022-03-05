Video: NCSU coach Wes Moore, players playing for ACC title
NC State coach Wes Moore, senior center Elissa Cunane and junior forward Jada Boyd, addressed the media following the Wolfpack's 70-55 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at the ACC Tournament.
The Wolfpack will play the winner of Miami (Fla.)/Notre Dame on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.
Click below to watch their press conference:
