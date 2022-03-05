 NC State coach Wes Moore, senior center Elissa Cunane and junior forward Jada Boyd addressed the media Saturday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-05 13:37:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: NCSU coach Wes Moore, players playing for ACC title

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Wes Moore, senior center Elissa Cunane and junior forward Jada Boyd, addressed the media following the Wolfpack's 70-55 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack will play the winner of Miami (Fla.)/Notre Dame on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

Click below to watch their press conference:

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}