Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, players after season-ending loss
NC State coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron, senior forward Jericole Hellems and sophomore center Jaylon Gibson addressed the media following the Wolfpack's 70-64 loss vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Click below to watch their press conference:
