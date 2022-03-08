 NC State coach Kevin Keatts and his players addressed the media Tuesday following the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson.
Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, players after season-ending loss

Jacey Zembal
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron, senior forward Jericole Hellems and sophomore center Jaylon Gibson addressed the media following the Wolfpack's 70-64 loss vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Click below to watch their press conference:

