 The combination of Clemson center P.J. Hall owning the paint and NC State struggling from the perimeter led to a loss.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-08 14:05:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts following Clemson loss

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The combination of Clemson center P.J. Hall owning the paint and NC State struggling from the perimeter led to a 70-65 Wolfpack loss Saturday.

That was part of the assessment of NC State coach Kevin Keatts following the game. Clemson outscored NC State 44-20 in the paint, with Hall scoring 20 points in the game.

Click below to watch Keatts' following the game:

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}