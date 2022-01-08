Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts following Clemson loss
The combination of Clemson center P.J. Hall owning the paint and NC State struggling from the perimeter led to a 70-65 Wolfpack loss Saturday.
That was part of the assessment of NC State coach Kevin Keatts following the game. Clemson outscored NC State 44-20 in the paint, with Hall scoring 20 points in the game.
Click below to watch Keatts' following the game:
