Video: NCSU coach Kevin Keatts before Purdue game
NC State coach Kevin Keatts addressed the media Friday, two days before playing Purdue in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers were shocked at the buzzer against Rutgers on Thursday. Keatts talks about playing Purdue, following such an outcome, and what makes their size so difficult.
Click below to watch the press conference:
