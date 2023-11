NC State senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane might not have been fluid with Metallica going into this past week, but some of the heavy metal band's songs have been blasting this week.

NC State plays at Virginia Tech, which is known for playing Metallica's "Enter Sandman" at the beginning of Hokies' home games. NC State has been blasting music to get ready for playing a noisy road game.

Lesane has 21 catches for 159 yards this season, while being the leader of a young receiver group.

Click below to watch the video: