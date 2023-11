NC State senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane knows the Wolfpack are looking for more playmakers.

Lesane hopes to fill that void over the next four regular season games. Lesane caught two passes for 24 yards against Clemson, giving him 17 receptions for 132 yards this season. The fifth-year senior has 72 receptions for 670 yards and two scores in 52 games played at NC State.

